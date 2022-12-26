King Charles breaks this Queen Elizabeth royal tradition in 1st Christmas speech

King Charles has broken a royal Christmas tradition which his late mother Queen Elizabeth II practised for years while doing her speeches. King Charles, who acceded the throne after the passing of his mother in September, made his first ever Christmas speech.

In the speech, King Charles hailed “wonderfully kind” Britons as the country is gripped by a cost of living crisis. While the Queen was almost always spotted sitting down while giving her speech, King Charles broke tradition by choosing to stand while giving his address. While Queen Elizabeth II sat for the speeches, the frame included images of her family. But King Charles did not follow this tradition.

In this year’s speech, King Charles mentioned Prince William and his trip to Wales with Kate Middleton while there was no mention of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In the pre-recorded speech, the King reflected on how he was standing “so close to where my beloved mother, the late Queen, is laid to rest with my dear father” in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, thanking the public for the “love and sympathy” after thousands of people sent cards and messages of condolence.

On the festive period being a “poignant time” for bereaved families, he said, “We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition”.

"I particularly want to pay tribute to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations, or that most precious commodity of all, their time, to support those around them in greatest need," King Charles said.

