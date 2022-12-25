Meghan Markle won over Queen Elizabeth II with this bizarre Christmas gift

When Meghan Markle was invited to spend Christmas with the royal family in December 2017, a month after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced, it was a major step as she was requested to come to the celebrations considerably early in comparison to previous royal partners. Queen Elizabeth II made a rare exception for the future Duchess of Sussex which Richard Kay, royal expert and columnist, described as a “baptism of fire,” noting that it was a “rare exception being made”.

“Kate Middleton was not invited as William's girlfriend to spend Christmas at Sandringham with the royals, but here was Meghan doing just that," Richard Kay said. Meghan Markle used the time as a way to charm the royal family as former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, “I'm sure it was pretty daunting for Megan to rock up at Sandringham for Christmas with the Queen. What do you give the Queen? What do you give your prospective father-in-law, Charles? It must have been frightfully difficult.”

However, Meghan Markle “played a blinder” when it came to the crucial challenge of gift-giving.

Simon Vigar, royal correspondent said, “Meghan played a blinder on her first Christmas. She got a toy — a singing hamster — for the Queen and apparently she loved it…and so did the corgis.”

