When Kate Middleton gave this joke gift to Prince Harry on Christmas

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are not attending this year's royal family Christmas celebrations as the couple who stepped down from royal duties continue their lives in the United States following the release of their bombshell documentary on Netflix. The royal family is also having difficult Christmas as the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II died earlier this year.

Watch: Prince William-Kate Middleton's children at royal family Christmas event

The children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet, will also remain in California rather than visit the Sandringham estate of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Read more: Royal family can't talk of Prince Harry and Meghan at Christmas or ‘it will…’

But once, Kate Middleton gave Prince Harry a joke gift for Christmas which became the talk of the town. One year before Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle, his sister-in-law Kate Middleton is said to have given him a joke gift that was a bit weird, but was very much liked by Prince Harry. Kate Middleton had given Prince Harry a kit for "growing your own girlfriend."

Prince Harry found out the joke gift as the entire royal family gathered to open Christmas presents together. Currently, Kate Middleton is spending Christmas in Sandringham with Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In his first-ever traditional Christmas Day message as the British monarch, King Charles III is also set to pay tribute to the legacy of his mother. The British monarch's Christmas broadcast is a long-standing tradition and will mark the first televised annual royal Christmas Day broadcast not to be presented by the late Queen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON