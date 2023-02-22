King Charles ‘never wanted’ Meghan to be a working royal, Prince Harry says

Prince Harry revealed that his father King Charles never wanted Meghan Markle to be a working royal. The unexpected revelation came in Prince Harry's memoir Spare where Duke of Sussex recalled a conversation he had with his father about Meghan's future in the royal family.

Then King Charles asked his son, "Does she want to carry on working?" to which Prince Harry replied, "Say again?" King Charles then replied, "Does she want to keep on acting?" which led Prince Harry to say, "Oh. I mean, I don't know. I wouldn't think so. I expect she'll want to be with me, doing the job, you know, which would rule out Suits… since they film in… Toronto."

King Charles then said, "Hmm. I see. Well, darling boy, you know there's not enough money to go around." Prince Harry then wrote in his memoir that he "stared" at his father after he said this, and then thought, "What was he banging on about? He explained. Or tried to. 'I can't pay for anyone else. I'm already having to pay for your brother and Catherine.'"

In the memoir, Prince Harry also confessed that he felt that Meghan Markle would leave him when he met her for their first date. Saying that he arrived late at his first date with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wrote in his memoir ‘Spare’ that he got stuck in a horrible traffic jam.

“I ran into every conceivable obstacle. Again and again my bodyguards and I would come to a full stop in the road and we’d just sit. Five minutes. Ten. Groaning, sweating, mentally shouting at the mass of unmoving cars. Come! On! Finally it couldn’t be avoided. I texted: Running a bit late, sorry. She was already there. I apologized: Horrible traffic. Her reply: OK. I told myself: She might leave," Prince Harry said.

