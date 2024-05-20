King Charles, Prince William have chosen to ‘ignore Harry’ and ‘freeze him out’: royal expert

King Charles and Prince William have together decided to keep their distance from Prince Harry, it has been revealed. Royal expert Christopher Andersen, author of ‘The King,’ made the claim following Harry and Meghan Markle’s Nigeria tour. King Charles, Prince William have chosen to ‘ignore Harry’ and ‘freeze him out’ (Photo by Kin Cheung / POOL / AFP, photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)

"They have chosen to ignore Harry, to freeze him out, and to not let him get under their skin when they are facing so many critical challenges," Andersen said, according to Fox News Digital. "In a way, I think that is even sadder. It’s been said that hate isn’t the opposite of love – indifference is."

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria from May 10-12 after being invited by its military. "The King and Prince William are not surprised when Harry makes trips abroad, even when Meghan accompanies him," Andersen said.

"And I don’t get the sense they begrudge Harry [for] his ties to Africa. Charles and William have crossed Harry off their list for a plethora of reasons, but making a brief trip with one reporter and one photographer in tow isn’t one of them,” he added.

Christopher Andersen on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Nigeria tour

Recently, royal author Tom Quinn told the UK’s Mirror that Charles and William were "furious" about the Sussexes’ Nigeria tour. "Meghan and Harry's speeches and their whole attitude have been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals, and William and his father King Charles don’t like it one bit,” he said. However, Andersen said he could not buy that.

"One reporter and one photographer do not a royal tour make," Andersen said. "Harry and Meghan have significantly scaled back their entourage. They have also sought to make their appearances abroad seem as informal and unofficial-looking as possible. My sense is that they are taking pains not to appear as if they are overstepping their bounds."

"Right now, the royal family is united in its determination to act as if Harry and Meghan don’t exist," Andersen added. "One hopes that won’t last forever, and that either William or the king will be courageous and far-sighted enough to take the olive branch Harry repeatedly extends to them. Finding a legitimate part-time royal role for Harry and his family could be a huge shot in the arm for the monarchy at a time when the royals need all the help they can get. But at the moment, it’s not looking good."