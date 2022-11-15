Now, Charles is confident as he has set aside Queen Elizabeth's protocols after…

King Charles has "set aside" some of Queen Elizabeth II’s royal protocols in a move which has seen him blossom with confidence, a body language expert told Express UK. The expert said that King Charles has “easily embraced” the role he spent his whole life preparing for.

As King Charles led the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph last week, one of the most major events in the royal calendar, Body language expert Darren Stanton said that King Charles’ behaviour in public has significantly changed as he has gotten older and more confident.

“As a younger man in his 20s, he was not very outgoing and extremely introverted," the expert told The Mirror.

“At the time, the Royal Family were seemingly cocooned in their own environment and did not really interact with anyone outside of the royal household," the expert added.

Darren Stanton also said that as a consequence, King Charles was unable to bond, connect, and interact with the general world because of which he was a shy which showed through his body language at events.

“King Charles has adopted a number of these gestures probably unconsciously when faced with certain situations over the course of his life, including playing with his cufflinks," the expert said.

“Charles would often do this at social events, which is a clear indication of nerves and self-reassurance," the expert added.

“As the decades have gone on, Charles has improved greatly in his sensory ability and confidence. This can be re-confirmed by a steady decline in the use of these pacifying gestures," he further said.

