Kirpans, knives pulled out in massive clash at Germany gurdwara; helicopter deployed later for vigil

Videos purportedly of the clash did back the report, showing those involved in the altercation pulling out kirpans.

The deployment of specialised tactical units was required to control the situation at the gurdwara, according to the report, which said the visual evidence suggests that the physical altercation involved the use of sharp implements, including knives and kirpans, a small, curved sword or dagger that some people in Sikh faith carry with themselves as part of religious requirement.

These disputes reportedly also involve temple funds, which various groups are claiming for themselves.

The exact cause of the bloody clash in North Rhine-Westphalia is still unclear, according to German newspaper Bild , which reported that initial investigations suggest internal disputes within the religious premise may have stemmed from a new board of directors.

An altercation in a gurdwara in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia reportedly spiraled into a massive physical clash last Sunday, involving the use of use of sharp objects, including knives and kirpans, and necessitating the intervention by law enforcement.

In response to the escalating situation, nearly 100 officers were dispatched to the scene. The deployment reportedly included a Special Task Force (SEK) unit from Dusseldorf and a helicopter for aerial surveillance following reports that shots had been fired.

"Shortly before the prayer service, attackers used pepper spray, then one fired a pistol. I also saw knives," Bild quoted a 56-year-old witness as saying.

Elaborating on the long-standing friction, the same eyewitness told Bild, "The background is a dispute between former committee members and the current ones. It also involves money belonging to the community. There have been problems and trouble for quite some time. But mainly it's about influence and who has the say here in the temple."

Emergency medical teams rushed to the scene and provided treatment to the injured. Most individuals received from head wounds, according to the report.

While police cordoned off the premises and conducted a search for a potential gunman, no such individual was located, though one person was taken into custody.

Investigators at the site recovered cartridge cases, leading to suspicions that a blank-firing weapon may have been utilised during the brawl. However, Bild reported that the firearm in question has yet to be found.

German authorities have initiated an investigation into the violent episode. A police spokesperson informed NRZ that the ongoing enquiries are "proceeding in all directions".