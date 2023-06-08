Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Knife attack in France, six children injured

Reuters |
Jun 08, 2023 02:54 PM IST

The children were about three years old, police said.

Eight young children and an adult have been injured in a knife attack in Annecy, a town located in the French Alps, French police told Reuters on Thursday.

French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that adding the attacker had been arrested. (Reuters/File)

French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that adding the attacker had been arrested.

BFM TV reported that the attack had happened in a park and that the assailant had been a Syrian asylum seeker.

