S Korea minister, who recommended martial law, attempts suicide using underwear

South Korea's ex-defence minister Kim Yong-Hyun, who is accused of recommending the imposition of martial law to President Yoon Suk Yeol, tried dying by suicide before his formal arrest at the detention centre, news agency the Associated Press reported. FILE PHOTO: South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-Hyun attends a joint press conference in the US.(REUTERS)

Justice Minister Park Sung Jae confirmed the same during a parliamentary committee meeting. The police stopped Kim from his attempt to kill himself using his undergarment, during a search in the president's office on Wednesday.

The former defence minister was also arrested during the early hours of Wednesday, following a warrant from a court, for allegedly playing a key role in a rebellion and the president's abuse of power.

Kim, one of Yoon's close associates, is also accused of sending the armed forces to the National Assembly, South Korea's Parliament, to prevent lawmakers from voting to lift the president's declaration of martial law. Lawmakers eventually managed to enter the assembly and voted to lift the imposition before daybreak on December 4.

AP reported that the country's prosecutors have up to 20 days to determine whether to indict the ex-defence minister. Kim on Tuesday said that he “deeply apologizes for causing significant anxiety” to the people and said that “all responsibility” for the martial law saga rests with him. He also pleaded for lenient treatment of soldiers deployed by him to enforce martial law.

Potential death sentence

South Korea's investigative agencies are investigating whether President Yoon, Kim, and other close associates committed a crime of “rebellion.” A conviction on charges of “rebellion” carries a maximum death sentence.

On Saturday, President Yoon apologised for the “anxiety and inconvenience” caused to the people but stopped short of resignation, saying he would leave the decision to his party. He also offered to accept political and legal responsibility for the blunder.

A leader from the ruling party vowed to plan the president's smooth exit from office. He also said the party would coordinate with cabinet members to manage the country's affairs, and Yoon would be sidelined from his duties.