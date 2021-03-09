Home / World News / Kremlin calls NYT report on planned US cyberstrikes on Russia 'alarming'
Kremlin calls NYT report on planned US cyberstrikes on Russia 'alarming'

The report, on March 7, said the United States was planning a series of covert counterstrikes on Russian networks in response to the hacking of SolarWinds software that U.S. officials say was conduced by Russia, something Moscow denies.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:10 PM IST
People walk on a sunny day in the Kremlin of Ryazan in Russia.(Reuters)

The Kremlin on Tuesday said it was alarmed by a report in the New York Times that said the United States was planning a series of covert counterstrikes on Russian networks, saying such strikes would amount to cyber crimes.

"This is alarming information," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "This would be pure international cyber crime."

IND USA
