Where was Vladimir Putin amid attack on Kremlin? Bunker or different residence

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not get injured in the overnight drone attacks on Kremlin, Moscow said adding that Russia considers the drone attacks an attempt on the President's life, Russia Today reported. Ukraine launched two drone attacks overnight with the intention of assassinating Vladimir Putin, Moscow said.

Kremlin Drone Attack: A view of the Moscow Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.(AP)

"The head of State was not in Kremlin at the time of "Ukrainian UAV attack" on Tuesday night," Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said adding that Vladimir Putin is working from his residence near Moscow and that his schedule remains unchanged.

The drones were destroyed using electronic warfare measures and caused no casualties or damage, Kremlin informed, warning that the Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures as it sees fit.

“As a result of this terrorist act, the President of the Russian Federation was not injured. His work schedule has not changed, it continues as usual,” Russia Today reported.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Peskov told news agency RIA Novosti that the Russian president Vladimir Putin was working today from the bunker of his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow.

The incident won't interfere with the Victory Day parade that is scheduled to take place on May 9 on Red Square, Kremlin's spokesperson said.

“Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services using radar warfare systems, the devices were disabled,” Kremlin said in a statement.

