‘Destroy Kyiv’: Russian parliament speaker's call for action over Putin attack

The speaker of Russia's parliament- Vyacheslav Volodin- demanded the use of "weapons capable of stopping and destroying the Kyiv terrorist regime" after an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin. Russia accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight with the aim of assassinating Russian President Vladimir Putin, promising retaliation for what it termed a “terrorist” act. Kremlin Drone Attack: People gather on the dome of the Kremlin Senate building.(Reuters)

"Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action," the Kremlin said.

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president's life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned," it stated.

Ukraine denied any involvement, saying that Moscow could use it for further escalation of the war.

Ukraine presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said, “Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin, adding that the claims would provide a pretext for Russia “to justify massive strikes on Ukrainian cities, on the civilian population, on infrastructure facilities” in coming days.

The Russian parliament also called for a retaliatory missile attack on the residence of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet called for a missile strike on the residence of the Ukrainian leader in Kyiv.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Vyacheslav Volodin said that Russia should not negotiate with Ukraine after the attack.

