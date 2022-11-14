Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kremlin 'neither confirms nor denies' talks with US in Turkey

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 05:19 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that delegations from the two countries were meeting on Monday in the Turkish capital, citing a source.

Russia-Ukraine War: A resident collects a food donation in Novokyivka, southern Ukraine.(AP)
Reuters |

The Kremlin said on Monday that it could neither confirm nor deny a report that Russian and U.S. officials were holding talks in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that delegations from the two countries were meeting on Monday in the Turkish capital, citing a source.

Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency, was reportedly part of the Russian delegation, Kommersant said.

