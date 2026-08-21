Kuwait ends US-Iran conflict related visa extensions from September 1: What visitors and residents should know

Kuwait will end the temporary extensions granted for visit visas and absence permits from September 1, 2026, restoring the country’s regular rules after the emergency measures introduced during regional airspace closures and security disruptions earlier this year.

Kuwait ends US-Iran conflict-related visa extensions from September 1 (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The move was announced by Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior on August 20.

The temporary relief measures had been introduced after drone and missile attacks and regional airspace closures disrupted travel following the outbreak of the US-Iran war in February.

Kuwait had allowed certain visitors to remain in the country beyond their original visa validity and granted special absence permits to residents stranded outside the country.

Regular visa rules return

From September 1, the original legal validity periods for entry visas and absence permits will again apply, the Ministry of Interior said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Kuwait had announced automatic visit visa extensions in March to help travelers affected by the exceptional circumstances, including flight disruptions and airspace closures. The extensions meant eligible visitors did not have to immediately leave the country or complete additional procedures while travel remained disrupted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kuwait had announced automatic visit visa extensions in March to help travelers affected by the exceptional circumstances, including flight disruptions and airspace closures. The extensions meant eligible visitors did not have to immediately leave the country or complete additional procedures while travel remained disrupted. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read: Harvard University warns international students to return to US before September 15 as new F-1, J-1 visa rules near

The ministry has now said those temporary arrangements will end, bringing visa rules back to their normal framework.

What happens to residents outside Kuwait?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The change also affects expatriate residents who were granted three-month absence permits after being unable to return to Kuwait. The permits were issued without in-person processing and with a full waiver of fees.

Under Kuwait's residency rules, an absence permit generally allows an immigrant to remain outside the country for more than six months without losing residency status.

However, residents who left Kuwait on or before August 31, 2026, will continue to receive the additional period granted under the temporary measures.

The Ministry of Interior said the residency permit certificate issued through the Sahel app will serve as the official reference for determining when an individual's absence permit expires. Residents must comply with the period specified on the certificate when returning to Kuwait.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: H-1B fee proposal clears White House review: What Indian workers need to know as Trump administration weighs changes

The announcement is particularly relevant for immigrants, including Indian nationals, who have been outside Kuwait for extended periods and were relying on the temporary relief measures.

Those planning travel or a return to Kuwait after the September 1 deadline may need to ensure that their visa and residency documents comply with the reinstated rules.