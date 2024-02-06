 Kwasi Kwarteng’s tenure as Britain’s chancellor wasn’t the shortest | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Kwasi Kwarteng’s tenure as Britain’s chancellor wasn’t the shortest

Kwasi Kwarteng’s tenure as Britain’s chancellor wasn’t the shortest

The Economist
Feb 06, 2024 08:00 AM IST

But it was close

STRICTLY SPEAKING, the chancellor of the exchequer—Britain’s finance minister—is not in charge of his own department. The First Lord of the Treasury is the formal title held by the prime minister. The chancellor is merely number two. That pecking order was made all too plain on October 14th, when Liz Truss, who became prime minister only on September 6th, sacked Kwasi Kwarteng. Mr Kwarteng, formerly Ms Truss’s close political ally, is carrying the can for the financial and political turmoil unleashed by his mini-budget on September 23rd. He lasted only until his 39th day on the job. It wasn’t the shortest tenure of an office that dates back to the Middle Ages, but it wasn’t far off (see chart).

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls(REUTERS)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng leaves Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls(REUTERS)

Mr Kwarteng’s chancellorship is the second shortest of modern times. Only Iain Macleod, who died on his 31st day in office, in 1970, spent less time in 11 Downing Street. Mr Kwarteng’s immediate predecessor, Nadhim Zahawi, was chancellor for just 64 days. His tenure, it turns out, was not even the shortest of the year.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Until three years ago, most modern chancellors could expect to spend several years on the job. Stability in that office—and a close relationship with the prime minister—was a mark of steadiness in government. Gordon Brown, the longest-serving modern chancellor, spent ten years in the job before succeeding Tony Blair as prime minister. George Osborne was David Cameron’s only chancellor. A rupture, as when Nigel Lawson, Margaret Thatcher’s second chancellor, resigned in 1989, could spell political catastrophe.

Lately, however, the turmoil in Britain’s Conservative Party has meant a more rapid turnover. Mr Kwarteng’s successor, Jeremy Hunt, is the sixth chancellor in just over three years. Philip Hammond gave way to Sajid Javid when Boris Johnson replaced Theresa May as prime minister in July 2019. Mr Javid fell out with Mr Johnson after less than seven months. Rishi Sunak quit this year to force Mr Johnson from office. Mr Zahawi kept the seat warm while the Tories chose a new leader. And now Ms Truss’s woeful start has cost her ally his job. It may yet cost her hers.

More from The Economist explains: What is climate “loss and damage”? Who is Clarence Thomas? Who are Iran’s hated morality police?

© 2023, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved. From The Economist, published under licence. The original content can be found on www.economist.com

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On