Kyiv mayor cancels Sunday curfew
- The usual overnight curfew from 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) to 07:00 am (0500 GMT) would hold but people would "be able to freely move around Kyiv on Sunday during the day", Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Telegram.
The mayor of Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Saturday cancelled a curfew he had announced just hours earlier for the next day without providing further explanation.
"New information from the military command: the Kyiv curfew will not enter into force tomorrow," mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Telegram.
The usual overnight curfew from 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) to 07:00 am (0500 GMT) would hold but people would "be able to freely move around Kyiv on Sunday during the day", he added.
On Saturday morning, Klitschko had said a fresh curfew would be imposed on the capital from Saturday evening until Monday morning.
He had said it would "start from 8:00 pm Saturday and last until 7:00 am on Monday", with residents only allowed out "to seek shelter if sirens go off". Public transport, shops, pharmacies and petrol pumps were to be closed.
Curfew has been imposed several times in Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.
The previous curfew lasted 35 hours between March 21 and 23.
-
Taliban faces increasing global pressure to reopen schools to Afghanistan girls
The United States, according to reports, has cancelled some planned meetings in Doha, Qatar, as Taliban continues its hard-line stance.
-
Ukraine war stage-1 over, focus to now shift, says Russia: 10 points
In a fresh move to increase global pressure on Moscow, the United States and the European Union announced a new deal to reduce the reliance on Russian energy, multiple reports said.
-
Huge fire in Saudi ahead of F1 race, Houthis claim attacks on oil facilities
The Houthis have twice targeted the North Jiddah plant with cruise missiles. One attack came in November 2020. The last came on Sunday as part of a wider barrage by the Houthis.
-
Moderna's warning on new Covid variants amid global surge: Top updates
The United Kingdom - where a rise in patients has been reported again - is giving a fourth dose to the vulnerable population
-
In China plane crash, 2nd black yet to be found, state media clarifies
Hundreds of workers are still carrying out combing operation at the crash site, which began Monday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics