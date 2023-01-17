Home / World News / Kyiv mayor hails 'positive decisions' after meeting German vice-chancellor

Kyiv mayor hails 'positive decisions' after meeting German vice-chancellor

Published on Jan 17, 2023

Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv mayor gave no other details of the meeting, which took place while the two were attending the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.

Russia-Ukraine War: An emergency personnel looks on at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro.(Reuters)
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Tuesday he had held talks with German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck on further support and assistance for Ukraine, including the transfer of weapons, and that "positive decisions" had been made.

He gave no other details of the meeting, which took place while the two were attending the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos, but Ukraine hopes Germany will provide it with tanks to resist Russia's invasion.

"We discussed further support and assistance. In particular, the transfer of weapons. Positive decisions have been made. Good news coming soon," Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

