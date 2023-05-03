Kyiv, other regions announce air alerts after alleged Kremlin drone strike

Kyiv and some central and eastern Ukrainian regions announced air alerts on Wednesday, shortly after the Kremlin accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

Spy Balloons In Ukraine: A Ukrainian national flag flutters near the buildings destroyed by Russian military strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the town of Borodianka, in Kyiv.(Reuters)

A senior Ukrainian presidential official denied the accusation and said it indicated Moscow was preparing a major "terrorist provocation".

