Kyle Loftis death: Fact checking ‘suicide’ claims around 1320video founder as community mourns

Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, has passed away unexpectedly. Shortly after 1320video shared a post revealing that Loftis had passed away, claims about his cause of death started going around on social media.

Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away unexpectedly.(1320video/Instagram)

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However, the post shared by 1320video did not specify the cause of death of the icon of the underground motorsports racing community.

Despite there being no confirmation, many on social media speculated suicide behind the death of Loftis. Loftis suffered a tragic crash while filming content for his channel last December. But he had recovered fully.

Thus, contrary to the speculations of suicide surrounding Kyle Loftis, there is no confirmation surrounding his cause of death.

For instance, here's a post that claims that Loftis died by suicide.

What 1320video Said: Details On Cause Of Death

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{{^usCountry}} Kyle Loftis' death was confirmed by 1320videos in ap post on social media. The post did not specify the cause of death of the founder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kyle Loftis' death was confirmed by 1320videos in ap post on social media. The post did not specify the cause of death of the founder. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night," the post read. "We are in a state of shock. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night," the post read. "We are in a state of shock. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering… his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As of now, the family of Kyle Loftis has not reacted to the death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of now, the family of Kyle Loftis has not reacted to the death. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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