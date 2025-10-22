Lahore is suffering an internet breakdown. Reason: Govt power firm is cutting wires at scale

Internet and cable TV operators in Pakistan's Lahore have raised their voice against the government-owned Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) for what they term illegal and reckless cutting of wires across the city. A street opposite the Badshahi Mosque amid dense smog that has engulfed Lahore over the past week.(Arif Ali/AFP Photo)

The operators are reportedly seeking government intervention to take strict action against the company for “disrupting public communication services".

The cable TV operators have accused LESCO of acting without any legal notice or consultation and urged the Punjab government and Ministry of Energy to take strict action against the company for causing inconvenience to millions of users across the city, ANI reported, citing Pakistani news outlet Dawn.

Electric supply company severing cables

As per the report, Lahore's major neighbourhoods, including Johar Town, Muslim Town, Iqbal Town, Garden Town and Sabzazar, have experienced LESCO teams severing the internet and TV line attached to electric poles. Operators complain that their services have been cut overnight, which has impacted their business operations and customer services.

LESCO is not willing to negotiate

One representative of a leading cable company said that despite requests for negotiations with LESCO, officials continued to destroy the infrastructure.

"We were open to dialogue, but they resorted to vandalism. Our customers are furious," he stated.

LESCO says operators using poles illegally

Electricity supply company, LESCO, has defended its operations, alleging that cable providers use electricity poles for unlawful practices without paying the mandatory ₹50 per pole per month.

It also said that since cable firms refuse to remove unused wires, it leads to an overload on poles and destroys the city's visual appeal. Calling the operators "defaulters for over two decades," LESCO's CEO Ramzan Butt claimed that they have not paid even a fraction of the charges owed. "We are only asking them to sign agreements and pay their dues. Is that unfair?" he questioned.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Access Providers Association also stood with the operators, criticising LESCO for cutting telecom cables in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Faisalabad.

PTAPA President Dr Shahid Farooq Alvi said the government has failed to protect licensed telecom operators, despite existing agreements. He also cautioned that if LESCO’s “destructive campaign” continues, the association may take legal action, according to Dawn.