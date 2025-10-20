Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif give a message of ‘harmony’ on Diwali

The top Pakistan leadership on Monday extended greetings to the minority Hindu population in the country on the occasion of Diwali, reiterating Islamabad's commitment to protect the rights of their community and other minorities. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wished the citizens a happy Diwali.(REUTERS)

Various parts of the world, including India and Pakistan, are celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Monday.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari said on the occasion that the festival of Diwali “reminds us of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil”.

According to a report by Radio Pakistan, Zardari noted that the country's constitution guaranteed equal rights and complete freedom of religion to all citizens.

The report added that the Pakistani President also lauded the services of the Hindu community in education, commerce, and public service.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also wished the citizens a happy Diwali. In his message, Sharif extended his “heartfelt greetings” to the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world.

“As homes and hearts are illuminated with the light of Diwali, may this festival dispel darkness, foster harmony, and guide us all toward a future of peace, compassion, and shared prosperity,” he said in a post on social media platform X.

“The spirit of Diwali that embodies light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair inspires our collective resolve to overcome the challenges confronting our societies, from intolerance to inequality,” he said.

PM Sharif called on people to work together to ensure that all citizens could live in peace and contribute to progress, regardless of their faith or background.

PM Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali on INS Vikrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday celebrated Diwali with soldiers aboard INS Vikrant, off the coast of Goa and Karwar, continuing his tradition of spending the festival with the armed forces.

Addressing the naval personnel, PM Modi said he felt fortunate to celebrate the festival of lights with them. “Today, on one side I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side, I have INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun’s rays on the ocean’s waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers,” he said.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the Indian Navy for protecting the nation’s maritime borders and promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat through indigenous defence capabilities.

"I am fortunate that this time I am celebrating this holy festival of Diwali among all you brave soldiers of the Navy", the PM said.

INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, is 262 metres long and has a full displacement of about 45,000 tonnes. Built at a cost of nearly ₹20,000 crore, the ship represents 76% indigenous content, symbolising India’s progress toward self-reliance under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. The project was executed in three phases between 2007 and 2019, with construction led by Cochin Shipyard Limited.

Last year, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with the armed forces near the Indo-Pak border in Kutch.