Video: PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers on INS Vikrant

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the Indian Navy for protecting the nation’s maritime borders and promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat through indigenous defence capabilities.

Addressing the naval personnel, PM Modi said he felt fortunate to celebrate the festival of lights with them. “Today, on one side I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side I have INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun’s rays on the ocean’s waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday celebrated Diwali with soldiers aboard INS Vikrant, off the coast of Goa and Karwar, continuing his tradition of spending the festival with the armed forces.

"I am fortunate that this time I am celebrating this holy festival of Diwali among all you brave soldiers of the Navy", the PM said.

INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, is 262 metres long and has a full displacement of about 45,000 tonnes. Built at a cost of nearly ₹20,000 crore, the ship represents 76% indigenous content, symbolising India’s progress toward self-reliance under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. The project was executed in three phases between 2007 and 2019, with construction led by Cochin Shipyard Limited.

The carrier is equipped with a high degree of automation for navigation and operations and can host around 30 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, and MH-60R helicopters, as well as indigenous Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Navy variants. With INS Vikrant, India joins a select group of nations capable of designing and building aircraft carriers indigenously.

Last year, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with the armed forces near the Indo-Pak border in Kutch. The Prime Minister’s annual visits to soldiers on Diwali are seen as a gesture of appreciation for their service and dedication to the nation.