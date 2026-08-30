‘Struggling to afford two meals a day’: Rising inflation hits Pakistan's Lahore

People in Pakistan's city of Lahore are reportedly struggling to afford even two meals a day amid rising inflation in the country. Low-income residents are facing financial stress due to rising prices of food, rent, utilities and other essentials.

Lahore citizens have expressed concern over the sharp increase in vegetable prices. (AFP)

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Residents have said that the rising cost of daily necessities, including flour, cooking oil, pulses and vegetables, has made it increasingly difficult for them to afford even two meals a day, news agency ANI reported.

There has also been a sharp increase in vegetable prices in Lahore, with residents saying vegetables are being sold for between ₹150 and ₹300 per kilogram, depending on the item and market.

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Citizens said that even commonly consumed items such as potatoes and tomatoes have become increasingly unaffordable, the report stated.

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{{^usCountry}} One Lahore resident said families living on limited incomes were being forced to choose between food, rent, medicines and other essential expenses. A retired teacher said rising household expenses had made it increasingly difficult for people living on modest pensions to manage their daily needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One Lahore resident said families living on limited incomes were being forced to choose between food, rent, medicines and other essential expenses. A retired teacher said rising household expenses had made it increasingly difficult for people living on modest pensions to manage their daily needs. {{/usCountry}}

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The residents said the continued rise in the cost of essential goods was putting additional financial pressure on households already struggling to make ends meet.

Higher LPG prices also a big issue in Lahore

Residents also criticised the government over LPG prices, alleging that the commodity was being sold at significantly higher rates than the official price in some markets. They questioned who would monitor traders and ensure that government-mandated prices were enforced.

Usman Ali, a rickshaw driver, said the rising cost of fuel and essential goods had severely impacted his livelihood. With household expenses continuing to climb, he said there was little or nothing left to save after meeting basic needs.

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Citizens also questioned why lower petrol prices had not resulted in cheaper food and other essential commodities. They asked why the reduction in fuel costs was not being reflected in market prices.

(With ANI inputs)