Chilling discovery! Large doll in glass case, portrait of woman with bruised face seized from Rex Heuermann’s home

Police have been seizing several items from the Long Island home of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann. Items recently pulled out include a large doll in a glass case, a large portrait of a woman with a bruised face and a filing cabinet, Associated Press reported.

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has been making headlines ever since he was arrested (Suffolk County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS)

Investigators were seen dressed in “crime lab” T-shirts and protective suits, taking away a desktop computer, a huge picture frame, a mirror and other household items on Tuesday, July 18. However, it is unclear if these items will serve as evidence, and help build a case against Rex.

‘He had an arsenal in a vault’

Rex reportedly had “an arsenal” of over 200 guns stashed at his home in Long Island. “He had an arsenal in a vault that he had downstairs,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told Fox News. “It’s concerning, regarding the guns being registered or legal or not. That’s something we’re still taking a look at.” Rodney added, “Anytime somebody has that type of arsenal, we have some concerns.”

Rex, 59, was caught by plainclothes cops as he strolled down a Midtown sidewalk on Thursday night, July 13. Rex had worked in Midtown for several years at his own company, RH Architecture.

Rex appeared in court on Friday, July 14, pleading not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges. The charges were related to the deaths of three women over a decade ago. He has also been named the prime suspect in a fourth murder.

Rex’s arrest is tied to the ‘Gilgo Four,’ referring to the four women whose bodies were found within days of each other in 2010. The women in question were Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25. Rex is on suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.

Rex Heuermann worked as an architect for Donald Trump

Meanwhile, it was reported that Rex once worked as an architect for former president Donald Trump. An October 2018 filing with the New York City Department of Buildings reveals that the Trump Organization hired RH Architecture for a plumbing job on the 17th floor of the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street, according to New York Post. The document further reveals that the project at the crown jewel Art Deco-style building was projected to cost $205,017.00. The project names Rex as the applicant. The Trump Organization’s VP of Property Management, Steve Lafiosca, is listed as the owner.