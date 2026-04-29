Largest attack in 15 years, defence minister dead, France on edge: What is happening in Mali?

Over the weekend, the West African nation of Mali was rattled by coordinated attacks from armed groups, bringing more instability to the former French colony.

This video grab made from footage obtained by AFP shows Mali's junta chief Assimi Goita during his first public address since the weekend attacks by jihadist fighters and Tuareg separatists. (AFP)

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On Saturday, West Africa's al Qaeda affiliate Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and a Tuareg-dominated separatist group Azawad Liberation Front hit Mali's main army base and the area near the Bamako airport. The attacks were the largest to hit the country in 15 years.

As per reports, this attack saw the resurgence of Islamist insurgents and Tuareg separatists forming an alliance against the military junta in rule and its Russia paramilitary backers.

Based on reports from news agency AFP, at least 23 people were killed in the attacks on Saturday and Sunday, including defence minister Sadio Camara, who is seen as the mastermind behind the pivot to Russia.

Junta chief says situation 'under control'

Mali's military junta leader Assimi Goita has stated that the situation in the nation is "under control."

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{{^usCountry}} Making his first appearance in the attacks, which aim to destabilise the current junta, which came to power in 2020, Goita stated that security arrangements have been reinforced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Making his first appearance in the attacks, which aim to destabilise the current junta, which came to power in 2020, Goita stated that security arrangements have been reinforced. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "As I am speaking to you, security arrangements have been reinforced. The situation is under control and clearing operations, search efforts, intelligence gathering and security measures are continuing," he said, urging people to "stand up against division and national fracture." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As I am speaking to you, security arrangements have been reinforced. The situation is under control and clearing operations, search efforts, intelligence gathering and security measures are continuing," he said, urging people to "stand up against division and national fracture." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Tuareg rebels in control of key Mali town {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Tuareg rebels in control of key Mali town {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The junta chief was also seen meeting the Russian ambassador to Mali, Igor Gromyko, during which the ally reaffirmed Moscow's support to Mali "in its fight against terrorism." What happened on Saturday? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The junta chief was also seen meeting the Russian ambassador to Mali, Igor Gromyko, during which the ally reaffirmed Moscow's support to Mali "in its fight against terrorism." What happened on Saturday? {{/usCountry}}

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As per reports from AFP, two loud explosions and gunfire were heard near Mali's main military base in Kati, which is north of the capital Bamako.

At the same time, similar unrest was reported in the central towns of Sevare, Kidal and Gao.

As per Reuters, gunfire was also heard near a military camp near the Bamako airport, where Russian mercenaries are said to be based.

Following this, the African Union, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's secretary-general, and the United States Bureau of African Affairs condemned the coordinated attacks.

How does Russia come into the mix?

Russian mercenaries have been present in Mali for the past three and a half years. Following the attack on Saturday, the Kremlin condemned the action, stating that the coordinated attacks were a coup attempt.

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However, the attacks have resulted in Africa Corps, a force overseen by Russia’s defence ministry, withdrawing from Kidal.

The unit, which took over from the Wagner Group of Russia-backed mercenaries in 2023, said the pullout was “a joint decision” with Mali.

Russia has a large influence over Western African nations. In Mali, Moscow serves as a key military and security partner in the fight against the jihadist insurgency.

France urges citizens to leave Mali

France has urged its nationals in Mali to leave "as soon as possible" following coordinated attacks at the weekend, including in the capital Bamako.

A statement from the French foreign ministry stated that the security situation remains volatile and pending their departure, French citizens should stay at home, limit movement and follow instructions from local authorities while keeping relatives informed.

‘Regime will fall’: Separatist group warns junta

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Mali's ruling junta "will fall", a spokesman for the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) said on Wednesday, days after Islamist insurgents and Tuareg separatists launched large-scale attacks across the country.

"The regime will fall, sooner or later," Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, the head of the FLA, told AFP during a visit to Paris, adding that the rebels intend to take control of Gao, Timbuktu and Menaka following the capture of the key northern town of Kidal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

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