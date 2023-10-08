Largest Hindu temple outside India opens in New Jersey: 10 point update

New Jersey is hosting the world's largest modern-era Hindu temple that is constructed outside of India, as reported by PTI. This temple, known as BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, is set to become a significant symbol of Hindu culture and architectural excellence in the Western world.

BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham: New Jersey welcomes the world's largest Hindu temple outside India

Here are 10 things you need to know about the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham before visiting:

The construction of Akshardham has been made possible by over 12,500 volunteers from across the United States, dedicating more than 12 years, from 2011 to 2023, to bring it to life. The temple spans an impressive 255 feet in length, 345 feet in width, and 191 feet in height, covering an expansive 183 acres.

The inauguration for the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, guided by BAPS spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj, is scheduled for October 8, with doors opening to visitors on October 18.

In anticipation of its inauguration, the temple has already started attracting thousands of Hindu devotees and individuals from various faiths and beliefs.

This monumental temple is situated approximately 60 miles (90 kilometers) south of Times Square in New York or around 180 miles (289 kilometers) north of Washington, DC, in the United States.

The Akshardham's design is deeply rooted in ancient Hindu scriptures and features elements from India's rich cultural heritage, including a remarkable collection of over 10,000 statues, complex carvings of Indian musical instruments, and various dance forms.

Among modern-era Hindu temples, Akshardham is possibly the second largest, trailing only behind Cambodia's iconic Angkor Wat, according to PTI.

The temple's distinctive design incorporates a central main shrine, 12 sub-shrines, nine shikhars (towering spire-like structures), and nine pyramidal shikhars.

Notably, Akshardham boasts the largest elliptical dome in traditional stone architecture, designed to withstand the test of time for a thousand years.

Within its premises, you'll find the Brahma Kund, a traditional Indian stepwell filled with water sourced from more than 300 bodies of water worldwide, including the sacred rivers of India and all 50 states of the US.

The construction of Akshardham has been a collective effort, with volunteers from across the United States receiving guidance from skilled artisans in India. This monumental endeavor has only been possible due to the efforts made by millions of volunteers and their precious time to reach this milestone.

