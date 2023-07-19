Las Vegas Police investigate unsolved cold cases, exploring connections to Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann

Las Vegas law enforcement is currently reviewing local cold cases for potential connections to the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer, Rex Heuermann.

Rex A. Heuermann, an architect in his late 50s who lived a 20-minute drive from Gilgo Beach in Massapequa Park, appears in a jail booking photo provided by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office in Yaphank, New York, U.S. July 14, 2023. Suffolk County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.(via REUTERS)

The 59-year-old suspect is now being examined in relation to missing person cases and murders that extend far beyond Long Island, where he is accused of murdering three women and disposing of their bodies in the Gilgo Beach community over a decade ago.

Following his shocking arrest on Friday, it was revealed that Heuermann has ties to both South Carolina and Las Vegas, as he owns properties in both locations.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that they are looking into the possible connection between Heuermann and unsolved cases in the area.

They quoted to The Independent, "We are aware of Rex Heuermann’s connection to Las Vegas. We are currently reviewing our unsolved cases to see if he has any involvement."

Law enforcement agencies in the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, as well as nationwide, are also re-examining cold cases to determine if Heuermann may be linked to any additional crimes.

Former NYPD Chief of Detectives, Robert Boyce told ABC’s Good Morning, “I made some phone calls yesterday to see what they were doing. They’re looking at all missing persons who have never been found and see if they can put those together… Not just in Suffolk, but throughout the tri-state area to see what they can put together. There’s also the FBI looking at national issues as well.”

Heuermann had remained free for many years, living his daily life for 13 years after the initial discovery of the bodies in 2010.

Law enforcement officials are comparing his alleged modus operandi to other cases across New York state during the period in which he is believed to have been active in Gilgo Beach.

The Chester County Sheriff’s office in South Carolina announced that they had helped NYPD to gather further evidence.

“The Chester County Sheriff’s Office was requested by the Gilgo Beach Task Force to assist in gathering evidence in Chester County relevant to their investigation.”

Currently, Heuermann is charged with the murders of three women who disappeared between 2007 and 2010, with their bodies discovered along Gilgo Beach. He is also the prime suspect in the murder of a fourth woman.

The bodies of these victims were found in December 2010, along with seven other bodies that have yet to be connected to the accused killer.

Heuermann resided in Massapequa Park, Long Island, near Gilgo Beach, but worked in Midtown Manhattan where he ran an architecture firm. Some of the victims were last seen alive in the city. Plus, he had property in South Carolina and Las Vegas. The Chester County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina assisted New York officials in gathering evidence related to Heuermann's case.

The period between the discovery of the bodies in 2010 and his arrest 13 years later remains a mystery, leaving authorities to investigate any potential criminal activity during that time.

