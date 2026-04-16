LeT co-founder Amir Hamza shot at in Lahore, second incident in a year

Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group's co-founder Amir Hamza suffered bullet injuries in an attack on Thursday. Motorcycle-borne unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore attacked the second most important leader of the militant group.

Hamza is the second most important leader in LeT after its chief Hafiz Saeed, who has been in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail since 2019. (X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per the police, two unidentified gunmen opened fire on the vehicle of the TV channel 24 NewsHD, owned by Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, news agency PTI reported. The channel's religious programme host Justice (ret) Nazir Ahmed Ghazi and Hamza were in the vehicle. While Hamza suffered bullet injuries to his arm, Ghazi remained unhurt.

The latest attack on Hamza was the second such attack after the LeT leader was shot in May last year.

Hamza is the second most important leader in LeT after its chief Hafiz Saeed, who has been in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail since 2019. Saeed was convicted of several years in terror financing cases.

Two men shot Hamza

Police said that Hamza and Ghazi were travelling in a white car near Peco Road in Lahore near the TV channel's office, when two unknown men riding a motorcycle opened fire. "Hamza suffered bullet injuries while Ghazi remained unhurt," the police was quoted as saying.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, Hamza has been shifted to a hospital, where he is being treated, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, Hamza has been shifted to a hospital, where he is being treated, they said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile police has launched a probe into the incident with the help of CCTV footage to trace the attackers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile police has launched a probe into the incident with the help of CCTV footage to trace the attackers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Cops checking social media of man held in ‘terror links’ case News show host Ghazi remained unhurt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Cops checking social media of man held in ‘terror links’ case News show host Ghazi remained unhurt {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hamza was accompanied by Nazir Ahmed Ghazi who hosts a programme called 'Noor-e-Sehar' on 24NewsHD. Ghazi had just finished recording his show at the City News office and was on his way home at the time of the incident. Hafiz Saeed's political front condemns attack {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hamza was accompanied by Nazir Ahmed Ghazi who hosts a programme called 'Noor-e-Sehar' on 24NewsHD. Ghazi had just finished recording his show at the City News office and was on his way home at the time of the incident. Hafiz Saeed's political front condemns attack {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), a political front of Hafiz Saeed's banned Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD), has strongly condemned the attack on Hamza and demanded that those involved in the incident be arrested immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), a political front of Hafiz Saeed's banned Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD), has strongly condemned the attack on Hamza and demanded that those involved in the incident be arrested immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The party urged the government to ensure security for “religious scholars.” Leader of PMML, Hafiz Talha Saeed, in a statement, said that the incident, which took place in broad daylight, reflects negligence and failure on the part of the authorities.

Also read: UP terror probe widens: ATS uncovers Pak sabotage plot behind 26 ‘accidental’ vehicle fires

The leaders urged the government to ensure the immediate arrest of the attackers and to provide adequate protection to religious scholars.

Amir Hamza has been designated as a terrorist by the US, and served as the head of LeT's "special campaigns" department. In 2018, Hamza formed a fundraising group for the LeT following a ban on the JuD and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation by the Pakistani government.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(With inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

Amir Hamza pakistan Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON