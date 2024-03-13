 Late Russian leader Navalny's aide Volkov attacked with hammer in Lithuania | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Late Russian leader Navalny's aide Volkov attacked with hammer in Lithuania

Late Russian leader Navalny's aide Volkov attacked with hammer in Lithuania

Reuters |
Mar 13, 2024 03:19 AM IST

Lithuanian police said they had been informed a man was beaten outside his home, and were investigating.

Late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's long-time aide Leonid Volkov was assaulted with a hammer in the Lithuanian capitol Vilnius on Tuesday, former Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said.

Volkov with a bruise on his forehead, blood coming from a leg wound, and a vehicle with damage to the driver's door and window.(X/ @Kira_Yarmysh)
Volkov with a bruise on his forehead, blood coming from a leg wound, and a vehicle with damage to the driver's door and window.(X/ @Kira_Yarmysh)

"Volkov has just been attacked outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer," she wrote on social media website X.

She posted images showing Volkov with a bruise on his forehead, blood coming from a leg wound, and a vehicle with damage to the driver's door and window.

A large part of Navalny's political vehicle, the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which includes Volkov, are residing in European Union and NATO member Lithuania after fleeing Russia.

Wednesday, March 13, 2024
