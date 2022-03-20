Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lavrov believes Russia's cooperation with China will 'get stronger' in face of western sanctions
Amid escalating fight between Russia and Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday said that Moscow's cooperation with Beijing will "get stronger" in the face of western sanctions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Reuters file photo)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 07:04 AM IST
During a media event, he said, "At a time when the west is blatantly undermining all the foundations on which the international system is based, we - as two great powers - need to think how to carry on in this world," reported CNN.

The view was echoed at a separate event in Beijing on Saturday. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said Western sanctions against Russia were getting "more and more outrageous," according to UK-based media.

Although China has expressed concern about the war in Ukraine, Beijing has fallen short of condemning the Russian invasion. Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden during a video call Friday, "the Ukraine crisis is something we don't want to see."

The Western countries have strongly condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia.

Lavrov also said that Russia hopes its military operation in Ukraine will end with a "comprehensive agreement" on security issues and Ukraine agreeing to neutral status, reported CNN.

Lavrov said Moscow is "ready" to look for guarantees of security and "to coordinate them for Ukraine, for the Europeans and, of course, for ourselves beyond the expansion of the North-Atlantic Treaty." 

