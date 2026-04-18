Lebanon president pushes for ‘permanent agreements’ post-ceasefire, thanks Trump

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Friday said the recently agreed ceasefire should lead to “permanent agreements,” though he did not clarify whether this meant a future peace deal with Israel.

This combination of pictures created on April 16, 2026 shows, L/R, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC on September 29, 2025, US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on April 13, 2026 and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in New York City on September 23, 2025. (AFP)

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In his first televised address since the US-brokered truce ended six weeks of fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah, Aoun said the next step was to move beyond a temporary halt in violence.

The agreement outlines plans for direct talks between Israel and Lebanon aimed at achieving peace.

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Lebanese president thanks Trump for ceasefire

He thanked Donald Trump and regional players for their role in securing the ceasefire.

Calling it a “new phase,” Aoun said Lebanon must now shift from pursuing a ceasefire to working toward lasting agreements that safeguard national sovereignty, territorial unity, and the rights of its people.

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{{^usCountry}} Hezbollah has opposed direct negotiations with Israel, and some of its lawmakers criticised the government’s decision to engage in such talks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hezbollah has opposed direct negotiations with Israel, and some of its lawmakers criticised the government’s decision to engage in such talks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Without naming Israel directly, Aoun stressed that negotiations should not be seen as weakness or compromise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Without naming Israel directly, Aoun stressed that negotiations should not be seen as weakness or compromise. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said his priority remains ending Israeli attacks and ensuring the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory. Meanwhile, Israel’s defence minister said its troops would continue demolishing structures in southern Lebanon that it claims were used by Hezbollah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said his priority remains ending Israeli attacks and ensuring the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory. Meanwhile, Israel’s defence minister said its troops would continue demolishing structures in southern Lebanon that it claims were used by Hezbollah. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aoun said he was ready to take full responsibility for these decisions, pledging to do whatever is necessary to protect Lebanon and its people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aoun said he was ready to take full responsibility for these decisions, pledging to do whatever is necessary to protect Lebanon and its people. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | ‘Thanks to Pak', 'Israel prohibited from attacking Lebanon’: Trump's many posts after Iran says Strait of Hormuz open Trump to invite Netanyahu and Aoun {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | ‘Thanks to Pak', 'Israel prohibited from attacking Lebanon’: Trump's many posts after Iran says Strait of Hormuz open Trump to invite Netanyahu and Aoun {{/usCountry}}

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Trump has said he plans to invite Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House for talks, though no date has been confirmed.

In a veiled reference to Iran and Hezbollah, Aoun said Lebanon would no longer serve as a battleground for others, declaring that the country must now act in its own interest.

“Today, we decide for ourselves,” he said, warning those who endanger Lebanon’s future that “enough is enough.”

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