Lebanon's Hezbollah says it fired multiple rockets at Israeli town in retaliation for airstrike
Reuters |
In a statement, the Lebanese militant faction said its attack came in response to Israel's "heinous and brutal crime".
Hezbollah said it fired multiple grad rockets at the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona on Sunday in retaliation for an Israeli strike in South Lebanon that it said had killed a woman and three children.
