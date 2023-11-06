Lebanon's Hezbollah says it fired multiple rockets at Israeli town in retaliation for airstrike

Hezbollah said it fired multiple grad rockets at the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona on Sunday in retaliation for an Israeli strike in South Lebanon that it said had killed a woman and three children.

Smoke rises from a purported Hezbollah strike on an Israeli army position at the Lebanese-Israeli border. (Reuters)

In a statement, the Lebanese militant faction said its attack came in response to Israel's "heinous and brutal crime".

