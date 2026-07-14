Bangladesh on Tuesday said it "welcomes" deposed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's plans to return home, with Prime Minister Tariq Rehman’s adviser saying “let her bring the best lawyers in the world”.

Sheikh Hasina has been living in India since she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government. (REUTERS File)

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Zahed Ur Rahman, the Bangladesh PM’s adviser for information and strategy, asserted that Hasina must face justice as a death penalty convict. The comments came amid the deposed Bangladesh leader hinting at a possible return to Bangladesh by the end of this year in a recent interview.

"We welcome her announcement as we want to ensure justice," Zahed Ur Rahman said at a media briefing on Tuesday.

Zahed said the "people of the country want her death penalty to be upheld for the crimes she committed, and in that case her capital punishment will be executed as the people want to see that".

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{{^usCountry}} "Let her bring the best lawyers in the world," he was quoted as saying by the Daily Star. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Let her bring the best lawyers in the world," he was quoted as saying by the Daily Star. {{/usCountry}}

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Seventy-eight-year-old Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was toppled in a violent student-led street protest on August 5, 2024. She has been living in India since she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government.

Verdict against Sheikh Hasina

Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in Dhaka in November last year for alleged "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests in 2024.

The Awami League leader has dismissed the death penalty, criminal convictions and charges against her as "politically motivated".

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Since the verdict, Dhaka has been urging New Delhi to extradite her to face the law.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on Tuesday that there is no change in India's approach regarding Hasina, reiterating that any extradition is strictly a legal issue that will be dealt with accordingly.

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Zahed said "procedural issues will not debar her return," and New Delhi can make arrangements after consulting Dhaka on the matter.

Can the death penalty against Sheikh Hasina be overturned?

Zahed said that the proceedings against Hasina at the International Crimes Tribunal (Bangladesh) (ICT-BD) would remain transparent, with observers able to monitor them and video coverage broadcast.

He said it is also possible the court can revise the verdict against Hasina or acquit her. "That too could happen," he said, adding that the government was not under any pressure over her planned return.

There have been previous instances in which the rulings of the ICT-BD, which was formed during the Awami League regime led by Hasina herself in 2010, have been stayed or overturned.