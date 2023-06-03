LGBTQ+ acceptance on the rise in the US, Ipsos Poll shows positive shift in attitudes

According to a recent Ipsos poll conducted across 30 countries, approximately 9% of adults globally identify as LGBTQ.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JUNE 02: Tony Vega wears a Mickey Mouse hat as he attends the Gay Days at the DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld on June 02, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

On Thursday the survey, highlights that younger generations, including Millennials and Gen Zers, are more likely to identify as queer, bisexual, pansexual, omnisexual, or asexual compared to their previous generations.

The survey collected responses from over 22,514 adults under the age of 75 in the 30 countries, who participated online between February 17 and March 3.

Nicolas Boyon, the senior vice president of research and communications at Ipsos, emphasized that the survey demonstrates commonalities across countries, indicating widespread respect for LGBTQ+ rights due to increased interactions with individuals from the community.

"Globally, we see an increase compared to two years ago in the proportion of people who have a relative, friend, or coworker who identifies as gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, or non-binary," said Boyon in an interview with CNN.

Among the countries surveyed, over half of the respondents expressed support for same-sex marriage where it is legal.

In total, approximately 56% of respondents across the 30 countries believed that same-sex couples should be allowed to marry legally.

Additionally, 16% stated that same-sex couples should obtain some form of legal recognition, even if not marriage. The survey also found that women were significantly more likely than men to support same-sex marriage.

The majority of respondents in 26 countries agreed that same-sex couples are just as capable of successfully raising children as other parents. This finding suggests a growing acceptance of diverse family structures and challenges traditional notions of parenting.

Interestingly, Boyon expressed surprise at the greater support for transgender people in countries such as Thailand, Italy, and Spain, in contrast to the United States, Eastern Europe, and Great Britain.

“In the US, we see generally less support for a variety of protections or measures that we see in many other countries. For example, allowing people to use public facilities according to the gender they identify with. There is also less support for the health insurance to cover the costs of transition the same way as other medical procedures,” Boyon stated.

The Ipsos poll reflects a significant shift in attitudes towards LGBTQ+ rights on a global scale. With an increasing number of people having personal connections with individuals from the LGBTQ+ community, there is a growing understanding and acceptance of diverse sexual orientations and gender identities. The survey's findings highlight the need for continued advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, particularly in countries where support is lacking.

