‘Like a wolf closing in on its prey,’ Cassidy Hutchinson says Rudy Giuliani groped her at 'Stop the Steal' rally

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to ex-President Donald Trump, has made shocking allegations against Rudy Giuliani in her upcoming book “Enough”. She claims that the former New York mayor and Trump lawyer sexually assaulted her backstage at the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on Jan. 6, 2021, before the violent insurrection at the Capitol.

FILE - 24-Year-Old Cassidy Hutchinson Accuses 76-Year-Old Rudy Giuliani of Groping(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)(AP)

Hutchinson, who was 24 years old at the time and worked as an assistant to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, describes in her book how Giuliani groped her under her clothes and tried to kiss her. She writes that he complimented her leather jacket and then slid his hand under her blazer and skirt.

This book cover image released by Simon & Schuster shows "Enough" by former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. (Simon & Schuster via AP) (AP)

“I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh,” she writes.

“He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to [Trump adviser] John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin.” She says she felt like “a wolf closing in on its prey” and managed to escape from his grip.

Hutchinson’s book, which is due to be released next week, also reveals that she heard Trump wanted to drive himself to the Capitol to join his supporters who were trying to overturn the election results in favour of President-elect Joe Biden. She testified about this claim before the House Jan. 6 select committee on June 28, 2022, in a dramatic live hearing that drew national attention.

Trump has denied the claim and the Secret Service has not confirmed it.

The former aide initially said that she did not recall much of the internal discussions in the Trump White House about challenging the 2020 election outcome. She later changed her story and said that she was advised by a Trump-linked lawyer whom she hired for financial reasons to make those statements.

It is unclear why Hutchinson did not mention the Giuliani incident in her public testimony or report it to the authorities at the time.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Rudy Giuliani Faces Allegation of Groping at Jan. 6 'Stop the Steal' Rally Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Giuliani’s political adviser Ted Goodman dismissed Hutchinson’s allegations as “a disgusting lie” and questioned her motives for coming out with them as part of the marketing campaign for her book release. He praised Giuliani’s distinguished career in public service and said he was “a man whose distinguished career in public service includes taking down the Mafia, cleaning up New York City and comforting the nation following September 11th.”

Giuliani, 79, has been facing a series of legal troubles since Trump left office. He was recently indicted on 13 counts related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

He was also sanctioned by a judge in a civil case brought by two Georgia election workers whom he accused of rigging the vote. He is being sued by his former attorney Robert Costello for $1.3 million over unpaid bills, which Giuliani disputes. He is also facing a $10 million lawsuit from a former assistant who alleged sexual assault and wage theft.

