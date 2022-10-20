Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Just 12 hours: The time UK PM Liz Truss has to save her job, a party MP claims

world news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 01:35 PM IST

Liz Truss: Liz Truss does not have long to turn things around, Simon Hoare said.

Liz Truss: UK Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

A Tory MP claimed that British prime minister Liz Truss has just 12 hours to save her job. Simon Hoare said that if the Prime Minister was given a "career review" today then "the score sheet isn't looking very good", Telegraph reported. Liz Truss does not have long to turn things around, Simon Hoare added.

“I think she could be. One can't say hand on heart today. If this was a career review... then the score sheet isn't looking very good. But I am a glass half full sort of person. Can the ship be turned around? Yes. But I think there is about 12 hours to do it. I think today, tomorrow are crunch days,” Simon Hoare said.

Another MP Crispin Blunt said, echoing Simon Hoare's remarks, "We need to effect a change, frankly today, in order to stop this shambles and give our country the governance it needs under our constitution."

The political crisis that Liz Truss finds herself in started with an economic plan revealed by her government last month. On Wednesday, UK's Indian-origin interior minister Suella Braverman quit the government, heaping doubt on the survival chances of Prime Minister Liz Truss after she replaced her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng with Jeremy Hunt.

In her resignation letter Suella Braverman wrote, "I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign."

