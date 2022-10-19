Home / World News / UK's interior minister Suella Braverman leaves Truss govt amid political crisis

UK's interior minister Suella Braverman leaves Truss govt amid political crisis

Published on Oct 19, 2022 09:30 PM IST

Britain's hardline interior minister Suella Braverman has left the government of Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Britain's hardline interior minister Suella Braverman has left the government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, UK media reported on Wednesday, adding to the air of chaos engulfing the new leader.

The circumstances of Braverman's departure were not immediately made clear but the BBC and others reported the exit of the right-winger, who had stood herself in the recent Conservative leadership election.

