Lola Marsh singer dedicates moving song to Noa Argamani who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists

Yael Shoshana Cohen, a singer from theIsraeli indie pop band Lola Marsh, took to Instagram to dedicate a song to Noa Argamani, a woman who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from the site of a music festival in Israel. Yael said in the video that she learned Lola Marsh is Noa’s favourite band, and thus decided to dedicate the song ‘She’s a Rainbow’ to her, as well as the other people held as hostages by Hamas. She added in the video that he hopes she will be able to perform live for Noa soon.

Yael Shoshana Cohen (L), a singer from the Israeli indie pop band Lola Marsh, took to Instagram to dedicate a song to Noa Argamani (R), a woman who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from the site of a music festival in Israel (lolamarshband/Instagram, Noa Argamani/Facebook)

Yael sings, “Dearest, I'm broken, My body is unspoken, How could I be loved?”

“Wake up in the morning, Feeling uncertain, Like a burning old scar,” The song goes. “For I remember the courage I had as a child, Various colours I'm hiding inside, She's a rainbow, She's a rainbow, And I am a difficult man.”

The video is captioned, “Dedicated to Noa Argamani, today is her 26th birthday, and instead of celebrating she was taken hostage in the Nova terror attack. Today we found out through a message from one of Noa’s best friends that we are her favourite band. It was very hard not to cry while taking this video. We’re sending out this prayer, this song (her favourite song “She’s a Rainbow”) to the safety and health of all the hostages and innocent people affected by this nightmare we live in. Noa and Avinatan, we have great faith, that we shall overcome, and hug you both tightly.”

A video shows the terrorists kidnapping Noa, taking her away on the back of a motorcycle as she screamed for help. The men were seen restraining her boyfriend, Avinatan Or. He was seen being made to walk with his hands held behind his back. They are being considered two of several Israelis who are believed to be held captive in Gaza at present.

The music festival, from where Noa was abducted,descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more. Thousands of peopleattended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.

