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London court convicts 2 men of plot to torch 2 houses and a car linked to UK prime minister

London court convicts 2 men of plot to torch 2 houses and a car linked to UK prime minister

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 05:26 pm IST
AP |
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LONDON — Two men were convicted Monday of a plot last year to set fire to property linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

London court convicts 2 men of plot to torch 2 houses and a car linked to UK prime minister

The fires in May 2025 damaged the home Starmer moved out of when he became prime minister, as well as an apartment building he once owned a share of and destroyed his former Toyota SUV. Nobody was injured in the blazes.

Ukrainian national Roman Lavrynovych, 22, and Stanislav Carpiuc, a 27-year-old Romanian citizen, were found guilty of a conspiracy to damage property by fire. Petro Pochynok, 35, was acquitted of the charge.

Lavrynovych was also convicted of two counts of committing arson with intent to endanger life or recklessly endangering life.

A Russian-speaking figure who went by the name “El Money” hatched the scheme and offered Lavrynovych money through the Telegram messaging app to torch the properties and get video of the evidence that could be posted online to draw attention to the attack.

 
keir starmer
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