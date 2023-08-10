Days after New York, London witnesses chaos over influencers' call

On Wednesday, London came under the grip of riot and attempts to loot after provocative TikTok videos calling for the same. Frightened store owners pulled down their shutters with customers still inside when attempted looting happened at around 3pm on Oxford Street in Central London, as reported by the Mirror. Police and law enforcement officials arrested rioters and a dispersal order was put in place to maintain law and order.

On Oxford Street in Central London, frightened store owners pulled down their shutters with customers still inside when attempted looting happened at around 3pm.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Throughout Wednesday (9 August) officers maintained a high visibility presence within the Oxford Street area. As of 20:15hrs officers have issued 34 people with dispersal orders and made nine arrests", stated Met Police.

"Four people were arrested on suspicion of breaching the dispersal order, one person was arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal, one person arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and one person was arrested on suspicion of public order offence." It added that in the afternoon two persons in Essex were "arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery following online social media posts".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| ‘Use air horns…’: Oakland Police in the United States advises residents amid crime surge

Wednesday's incidents in London, have happened after rioting and violence took place in New York last week. Violent crowd had scuffled with the police in New York after gathering at Union Square Park in a bid to receive free Playstation 5 consoles, which was announced to be given away by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat.

The rioting in New York resulted in assault on cops who were hit with rocks, bottles, and other debris when they tried to disperse the unruly mob. The streamer Cenat was also taken into custody by the police during the chaos caused mainly due to his announcement of free giveaway at the location.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Violence, rioting and chaos have affected cosmopolitan cities like Paris as well in recent times.