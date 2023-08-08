‘Use air horns…’: Oakland Police in the United States advises residents amid crime surge

Residents in Oakland, California in the United States are facing serious threat to life and property amid a surge in crime. Carjackings are also on the rise and due to the grave situation, several residents have been forced to relocate to other states. Meanwhile, Police have suggested residents to use air horns to alert neighbours to intruders and add security bars to their doors and windows. Representational Picture(Getty Images)

A resident of Oakland, Toni Bird highlighted the grave situation in her neighbourhood. Adhering to the police's instructions in light of the situation, she now has three air horns and five security cameras around her home.

“People aren’t feeling safe out of their house. It makes sense that you would want to protect your house then, right? You would barricade it,” Bird told CNN.

“The types of crime that we’re seeing feel much more violent and the consequences feel much more severe. And it feels like the people that are being targeted are people who are vulnerable,” she explained.

According to data from the city’s police department, burglaries have increased by 41% and robberies by more than 20%. However, homicides are down 14% in the last year.

Even people holding responsible positions are aware of the adversity. NAACP Oakland Branch President Cynthia Adams and Oakland pastor Bishop Bob Jackson released a letter in July, demanding action from elected leaders to ensure security of the public, especially in predominately Black neighborhoods.

“We call on all elected leaders to unite and declare a state of emergency and bring together massive resources to address our public safety crisis,” the letter said.

According to the union representing Oakland police officers, the city needs more officers on the street. They believe the number of officers in the city must be closer to 1,200, given the volume of calls and population size.

