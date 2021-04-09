London mayoral election: Sadiq Khan ahead of Conservative rival Shaun Bailey. Here’s poll schedule

As London is gearing for its mayoral elections, the incumbent Labour leader, Sadiq Khan, is currently ahead of his Conservative challenger Shaun Bailey, a new poll shows. According to a poll by British data analytics firm YouGov, Khan is a clear favourite against his Conservative rival by 66 per cent to 34 per cent with less than a month to go.

Sadiq Khan launched his election manifesto on Tuesday promising voters to focus on protecting and creating jobs after getting re-elected as thousands of people were left unemployed due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Khan pledged to lead on delivering a recovery plan for London and revive the city’s economy with a “revised economic development strategy.”

London has more than six million registered voters for the mayoral election that normally takes place every four years. The upcoming election was originally scheduled for May 2020 but was postponed due to the raging pandemic. It will now be held on May 6, 2021, as Britain is witnessing a decline in Covid-19 cases with aggressive vaccination drive.

Here’s the schedule for the upcoming mayor of London and London assembly elections:

Publication of notice of election - March 22, 2021

Deadline for delivery of nomination papers - 4pm on March 30, 2021

Deadline for withdrawals of nomination - 4pm on March 30, 2021

Publication of statement of persons nominated - April 1, 2021

Deadline for receiving applications for registration - April 19, 2021

Deadline for new postal vote applications - 5pm on April 20, 2021

Deadline for changes to existing postal or proxy votes - 5pm on April 20, 2021

Deadline for receiving new applications to vote by proxy - 5pm on April 27, 2021

Publication of notice of poll - April 28, 2021

First date that electors can apply for replacements for lost postal votes - April 29, 2021

Polling day - 7am to 10pm on May 6, 2021

Last time that electors can apply for a replacement for spoilt or lost postal votes - 5pm on May 6, 2021

Deadline for emergency proxy applications - 5pm on May 6, 2021