London police identify British Sikh teenager who died in street fight

The Metropolitan police have identified the British Sikh teenager who died due to stab injuries after a street fight in south-west London as Simarjeet Singh Nangpal.

The specialist crime unit detectives said that they are still trying to piece together the events that led to Nangpal's tragic death. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The London Police said that four men — aged 21, 27, 31, and 71 — are in custody after they were arrested on the suspicion of the 17-year-old Simarjeet's murder, which happened in London's Hounslow area in the early hours of Wednesday, PTI reported.

The specialist crime unit detectives said that they are still trying to piece together the events that led to Nangpal's tragic death along with reassuring the community to bring the ones responsible for the murder to justice.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe said, “We are working around the clock to find those responsible for Simarjeet’s murder, as his family members struggle to come to terms with their loss.”

He also urged the public to come forward in case they have any information about the incident. “Four men have been arrested and our enquiries continue. I would urge anyone with information about how the events unfolded or anyone who may have captured the incident on their phone, dash cameras or doorbell footage to please come forward.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police were called and informed of reports of a fight breaking out at Burket Close, Hounslow. Nangpal was found with stab injuries.

Head of CID in West London Detective Superintendent Figo Forouzan said, “Our thoughts remain with Simarjeet’s family at this extremely difficult time. No family should have to go through what they are experiencing.”

He added, “This incident will undoubtedly cause wider concern, and I want to reassure the community that we will do everything in our power to find those responsible. In the coming days, you will see extra officers out on patrol in your area. Please do speak to them about any concerns you may have.”

All the four suspects in the case were arrested on the spot. Two of them were initially taken to a hospital, before the arrival of the police, as they sustained injuries but after discharge, they have been in custody.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail