Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / London: Police say 4 officers hurt in clash with anti-vaccination protesters
world news

London: Police say 4 officers hurt in clash with anti-vaccination protesters

The latest protest, comprising dozens of demonstrators who massed at several sites through the afternoon, comes after anti-vaxxers previously targeted UK television broadcasters' offices.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 10:54 PM IST
The protest came as Britain continues its successful mass vaccination drive, which has seen more than three-quarters of adults received two doses of approved jabs.(Reuters photo)

Anti-vaccination protesters clashed with police in London on Friday as some tried to storm the offices of the UK regulator that approves vaccines, with police saying four officers were hurt.

The latest protest, comprising dozens of demonstrators who massed at several sites through the afternoon, comes after anti-vaxxers previously targeted UK television broadcasters' offices.

A livestream of the demonstration showed protesters trying to push past a police cordon to enter the office of the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency), which was the world's first regulator to approve a coronavirus vaccine for public rollout in December last year.

They later moved towards central London and gathered outside the Science Museum, where police appeared to clash with the demonstrators and make arrests.

"A number of protesters have become violent towards police. Four of our officers have been injured during clashes," the Metropolitan Police said, adding "this is unacceptable".

The force had earlier tweeted that it was attending a demonstration outside the MHRA offices on Cabot Square in east London and "guarding the entrance to the building".

RELATED STORIES

Video posted on social media showed the protesters reaching the doors, with security guards on the other side.

Seconds later, police pushed their way through the crowd and formed a cordon outside the building's entrance and scuffled with protesters trying to get in.

The mask-free demonstrators shouted that they were there "to protect the next generation" as they rallied outside, a livestream showed.

The protest came as Britain continues its successful mass vaccination drive, which has seen more than three-quarters of adults received two doses of approved jabs.

An independent panel of experts on Friday recommended the government does not extend the programme to vaccinating all UK children aged 12 to 15.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Taliban claims to have captured Panjshir, Resistance leaders deny

Americans disapprove of the way Biden handled troops withdrawal in Afghanistan

Hunted by the men they jailed, Afghanistan's 250 women judges seek escape

‘Will raise our voice for Muslims in Kashmir’: Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP