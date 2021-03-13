Home / World News / London policeman in court after woman's murder provokes outrage
world news

London policeman in court after woman's murder provokes outrage

Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with the kidnap and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who disappeared on the night of March 3 while walking home in south London after visiting a friend.
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:55 PM IST
An undated handout picture released by the Metropolitan Police shows missing Sarah Everard who went missing in south London.(AFP Photo / Metropolitan Police)

A London police officer appeared in court on Saturday for the first time after being charged with murder in a case that has caused widespread concern in Britain about women's safety.

Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with the kidnap and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who disappeared on the night of March 3 while walking home in south London after visiting a friend.

Everard's remains were found on Wednesday in woodland around 50 miles away in southeast England.

Her killing has brought an outpouring of personal accounts from women of their own experiences and fears of walking streets alone at night, and calls for action to tackle this.

Couzens, wearing a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his identity at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court and remains in custody.

His lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges before a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens joined London's Metropolitan Police in 2018 and guarded foreign embassies before his arrest.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

China non-compliant with joint declaration on Hong Kong: UK

Hong Kong orders compulsory coronavirus testing after gym cluster

Rajapaksa siblings firmly united; will take Sri Lanka forward: Gotabaya

Arbitrary detentions by Chinese govt instills fear among foreigners: Report

Campaigners had planned a vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.

However, organisers cancelled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching Covid restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.

"In light of the lack of constructive engagement from the Metropolitan Police, we do not feel that we can in good faith allow tonight's event to go ahead," organisers from the group Reclaim These Streets said in a statement.

Members of the public laid flowers on Saturday morning at the bandstand in Clapham Common in southwest London, near where the vigil had been planned to take place.

"We take no joy in this event being cancelled, but it is the right thing to do given the real and present threat of Covid-19," Metropolitan Police Commander Catherine Roper said.

Under current Covid rules, people in England are usually only allowed to meet outdoors with one person outside their household.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
london united kingdom
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP