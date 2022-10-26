Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / London's Heathrow airport ramps up hiring: ‘Will take years to recover’

London's Heathrow airport ramps up hiring: ‘Will take years to recover’

world news
Published on Oct 26, 2022 02:54 PM IST

London's Heathrow Airport: Europe’s biggest hub said its “highly targeted mechanism” would allow airlines to encourage demand into less busy periods and avoid flight cancellations.

London's Heathrow Airport: A British Airways passenger plane prepares to land at Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London.(Reuters)
Bloomberg |

London’s Heathrow Airport confirmed plans to end blanket capacity restrictions on passenger numbers this month, opting instead for brief curbs where needed on peak days during the Christmas holidays.

Europe’s biggest hub said its “highly targeted mechanism” would allow airlines to encourage demand into less busy periods and avoid flight cancellations. The hub made the announcement as it reported a £442 million ($507 million) loss in the quarter ended Sept. 30, despite catering to 18 million passengers this summer, more than any other European hub, it said in a statement today.

Read more: Germany's ‘controversial move’ to allow Chinese firm stake in Hamburg port

As pent-up demand that drove a surge in summer travel fades, there’s growing concern that rising living costs and surging inflation could put consumers off flying during what’s usually a slow season for the European aviation industry. Heathrow said those headwinds mean demand was unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels for several years, except during peak times.

After facing a massive shortfall of staff over the summer, Heathrow estimates businesses at the airport need to recruit and train as many as 25,000 people with security clearances to meet peak demand. The airport operator said it has established a task force to help fill vacancies and is working closely with the government on a review of airline ground handling.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
heathrow london
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP