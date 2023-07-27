Long Island town to buy Rex Heuermann's horror house as curiosity seekers swarm the area

A town in Long Island reportedly wants to buy and raze the home of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann – a property that several curious visitors have been flocking in recent days. The single-family home is situated on First Avenue in Massapequa. Reporters and curiosity seekers swarming the place have now raised concerns among Rex’s neighbours.

Police have now concluded their search of Rex Heuermann's property (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Suffolk County)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They have a lot of concerns in terms of quality of life, their safety, and their property,” village Mayor Daniel Pearl said at a community meeting, according to New York Post. Daniel added that his village government was laying the groundwork to potentially buy the house. Rex had lived at the property with his wife and children for nearly 30 years. The six-room home was reportedly purchased by Rex for $170,000 in 1994.

Daniel did not clarify what the town is planning to do with the house. “Legally, we’re getting everything lined up so the village is prepared to move forward when the time comes,” he said. He added that the possible sale is “too far in the future” to plan what exactly will be done with the property, but it will potentially be destroyed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Someone could come in and knock it down and rebuild on the property,” Daniel said, adding that it would be better if a private buyer, instead of the village, snapped up the property. “The village isn’t interested in owning private homes, but it is one option,” he said. “Potentially we could work with a developer.”

“Right now we’re concerned with having people come in to try to look at this house, trampling neighbors’ lawns…and snapping photos in front of their homes,” he added.

The property was built in 1956. The one-story residence occupies just 1,323 square feet of space, and houses a full basement and one fireplace. As per the real estate site Zillow.com, the current estimated price of the house is around $635,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nassau County Police Detective Lt. Richard LeBrun said police will be stationed around the house “for the foreseeable future” to keep people away. There will be 24-hour video surveillance and the property will be guarded by police vehicles.

A massive walk-in vault with ‘big iron door’ was discovered inside Rex Heuermann’s property

Police have now concluded their search of Rex’s property. A massive walk-in vault was uncovered during investigators’ search of the house, police have confirmed. Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said the 12-day search of the home was “fruitful.” He added that he hoped authorities will wind down their work very soon. “There have been some things that we’ve had to take into custody … That makes it fruitful,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rodney said earlier reports of a soundproof room being found were “misconstrued.” “There’s not a soundproof room. There is a vault where he secured numerous amounts of guns,” he said. “Somehow I believe the soundproof room and the vault — the message got misconstrued.” Rodney added that the vault they discovered was secured with a “big iron door.”

Rex was "very quiet" when he was arrested, it has been revealed. The 59-year-old was caught by plainclothes cops as he strolled down a Midtown sidewalk on Thursday night, July 13. Rex had worked in Midtown for several years at his own company, RH Architecture. He is on suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, and has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rex’s arrest is tied to the ‘Gilgo Four,’ referring to the four women whose bodies were found within days of each other in 2010. The women in question were Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON