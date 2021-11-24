‘Looking forward to early formation of govt in Iraq’: India at UNSC briefing

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday that it looks forward to an early formation of the government in Iraq and hoped that the successful completion of the recently held elections will mark the beginning of a new phase towards stability in the Middle Eastern country.

"The people of Iraq, despite the difficult economic and security situation and the continued threat of terrorism, have expressed their will for a safer, inclusive and prosperous Iraq. We look forward to the early formation of the government, which would fulfil their aspirations," Sanjay Bhattacharyya, secretary to the government of India (GoI) in the MEA, said during the UNSC Briefing on United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, according to news agency ANI.

Bhattacharyya strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and said that terrorism and violence have no place in any civilised society, adding they cannot be allowed to undermine peace and stability in Iraq.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt on November 7 after drones targeted his residence in the capital city of Baghdad. The drone attack fueled the tensions over the refusal by Iran-backed militias to accept October's parliamentary election results in Iraq.

Acknowledging the concerns raised by some parties on the electoral process in Iraq, Sanjay Bhattacharyya said during the UNSC briefing on Tuesday that any concern regarding elections or their results should be addressed through legal and peaceful means within the country's constitutional framework.

“Violence and intimidation should not be the tools for redressing these grievances,” the India diplomat further said and urged people to reject violence and resolve any differences through peaceful and inclusive dialogue.

Throwing light on the Baghdad-New Delhi friendship, Bhattacharyya said that the people-to-people ties and the multi-faceted bilateral relations between the two countries are very strong, adding India has always had people-to-people ties and multi-faceted bilateral relations.

Bhattacharyya assured that India will remain a willing partner of the new Iraqi government in its efforts to achieve economic recovery, peace and stability, national reconciliation and reconstruction.

