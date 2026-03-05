Lou Holtz family, net worth: All about wife Beth Barcus Holtz and 4 children as Notre Dame and Arkansas HC dies at 89
Lou Holtz the legendary Notre Dame and Arkansas head coach died on Wednesday at the age of 89.
His death was announced by Notre Dame, and came after he'd entered hospice care at the end of January, weeks after he turned 89.
The statement from his family read "Louis Leo "Lou" Holtz, legendary college football coach, Hall of Famer, bestselling author, and one of America's most influential motivational voices, has passed away at the age of 89 in Orlando, Florida, surrounded by family. Born January 6, 1937, in Follansbee, West Virginia, Holtz rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most respected figures in college athletics. Over a remarkable five decade career, he led college programs at William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame, and South Carolina. He transformed every team he inherited and captured the 1988 National Championship with the Fighting Irish. Holtz was preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Beth, with whom he shared a life grounded in faith, devotion, and service.
Holtz is remembered for his enduring values of faith, family, service, and an unwavering belief in the potential of others. His influence extended far beyond the football field through the Holtz Charitable Foundation and the many players, colleagues, and communities shaped by his leadership. He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements, including a Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame, will be announced as details are finalized."
Here's all you need to know about Holtz's family and net worth.
Lou Holtz family
Holtz was married to Beth Barcus Holtz. They tied the knot in 1961 and were together almost 59 years until she died of cancer in 2020.
“Beth Holtz, an honorary Notre Dame Monogram winner, avid philanthropist, promoter of education and wife of former head football coach Lou Holtz, passed away at the age of 82,” Notre Dame had announced at the time.
Holtz and his wife had four children together – Luanne Altenbaumer, Louis "Skip" Holtz Jr., Kevin Holtz, and Elizabeth "Liz" Messaglia.
Luanne is the eldest and reportedly resides in Houston, Texas. Skip led teams like Birmingham Stallions and Louisiana Tech as their coach and also served under his father.
Kevin and Liz are Notre Dame graduates and a Liz Holtz Endowment for Excellence was set up in the latter's honor. Holtz reported is survived by nine grandchildren.
He was reportedly born to Andrew Holtz, a truck driver, and Anne Marie Tychonievich Holtz.
Lou Holtz net worth
Lou Holtz had an estimated net worth of about $12 million at the time of his death, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Most of his income came from being a collegiate head coach.
However, his earnings were also supplemented by what he made as a college football analyst for ESPN and CBS. Holtz also authored numerous books and spoke publicly. Records also indicate he held positions in companies.
