‘Love my job, love my country more’: Emotional Biden bids farewell

“Thank you Joe…Thank you Joe…We love you Joe…We love you Joe”, thousands of Democratic delegates chanted, as they gave a standing ovation to the leader who was meant to deliver his acceptance speech this week, but instead, delivered a farewell speech capping over half a century in Democratic politics. First Lady Jill Biden and US President Joe Biden wave to the audience during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday. (AFP)

On Monday night, at the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago’s United Center arena, President Joe Biden, the new Democratic nominee for president, Kamala Harris, and party members grateful for Biden’s service, but also grateful for his decision to drop out of the presidential race, came together for an emotionally charged evening.

In a speech that traced his administration’s achievements and offered a warning about the threats that American democracy faced from Donald Trump, Biden acknowledged the elephant in the room where an incumbent president was giving way in one of the most unusual transitions in politics.

“It’s been the honour of my lifetime to serve as your President. I love the job, but I love my country more. I love my country more,” Biden said.

“And all this talk about how I’m angry with all those people who said I should step down — that’s not true.”

Later in the speech, he brought up his age: “I have either been too young to be in the Senate because I wasn’t 30 yet and too old to stay as President….America, I gave my best to you. I have made a lot of mistakes in my career, but I gave my best to you. For 50 years, like many of you, I have given my heart and soul to our nation,” Biden said, as many delegates teared up and responded with chants hailing the president once again.

Praises Kamala Harris

He also offered a ringing endorsement of Harris and said that picking her as his running mate was the “first decision” he took when nominated, and it was “the best decision of my career”. “She is tough, she is experienced, she has enormous integrity. Her story represents the best American story.” Biden said Harris would be president that children could look up to, that world leaders would respect, that everyone could be proud of, and who would put her own stamp on America’s future.

Biden told delegates to give the campaign everything. “Join me in promising your whole heart to this effort…I promise I will be the best volunteer Harris and (Tim) Walz’s camp have ever seen.”

Focusing on the urgency of the moment and the critical nature of this election, Biden said, “We saved democracy in 2020, and now we must save it again in 2024. The vote that each of us cast this year will determine whether democracy and freedom will prevail. It’s that simple. It’s that serious. And the power is literally in your hands.”

Through his speech, Biden focused on his administration’s record. These included, among other steps, taking on Russia and supporting Ukraine, strengthening Europe and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato), helping the country recover from the pandemic, bringing back manufacturing to America, ensuring record job creation, stock market levels and economic growth, investing in infrastructure through a landmark law, investing in technology through the Chips Act, passing the most significant climate legislation ever, passing a gun safety law, supporting veterans, besting pharma to bring down prices for seniors, supporting unions.

Biden calls Trump a ‘loser’

Biden called Trump a “loser” for painting America as a country that was losing. “Think of the message he sends around the world when he talks about America being a failing nation…Name me a country in the world that doesn’t think we’re the leading nation in the world.” He called out Trump for lying, and said that crime rates were higher under the Republican president. Biden said that illegal immigration was higher when Trump demitted office than now and said that Trump had killed the strongest bipartisan border security bill negotiated with Senate Republicans because he feared this would benefit Biden. “Typically Trump, once again, putting himself first and America last.”

Biden also focused on reproductive freedom, perhaps the single biggest vulnerability for the Republicans in this election. “MAGA Republicans found out the power of women in 2022. And Donald Trump is going to find out the power of women in 2024. Watch,” the president said as the hall erupted in applause. He also warned America that if Trump won, he would ban abortion nationwide, prices would go up due to his tariffs.

Before Biden spoke, First Lady Jill Biden told delegates, in the arena filled with placards that said Jill, that she had been with the President for 50 years, but still fell in love with him again when he dug deep into his soul and decided “not to seek re-election”. Ashley Biden called her father the “OG girl dad” and spoke about how he had always respected, valued, trusted and empowered women.

And Harris herself made a surprise appearance earlier in the evening and said, “I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president, Joe Biden…Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation, and for all you will continue to do, we are forever grateful to you. Thank you, Joe!”

That sentiment carried over till the end of the evening, when Biden was joined by his family and Harris and her husband at the end of his speech. Biden then left for California for a vacation, walking into the night as Democrats prepared to celebrate his successor over the next three days.